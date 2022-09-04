Dalbec was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
News of Dalbec's demotion was reported Saturday night, and he's now officially been sent to the minors. The 27-year-old had a solid .792 OPS with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in his first full season of big-league action last year, but he was unable to replicate those results in 2022 with a .211/.282/.362 slash line. Top prospect Triston Casas was promoted in a corresponding move and should step in as Boston's primary first baseman. Dalbec will attempt to straighten things out with Worcester in hopes of rejoining the Red Sox in the closing stages of the campaign.