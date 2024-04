Dalbec will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester prior to Friday's game versus the Angels, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It hasn't been 10 days since Dalbec was optioned, which means he will have to replace an injured player. That player presumably will either be Romy Gonzalez (wrist) or Rafael Devers (shoulder), but it's not clear yet which of the two players it will be. If it's Devers, Dalbec could get a decent number of reps at third base.