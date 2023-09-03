The Red Sox reinstated Bernardino (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though Bernardino rejoined the Red Sox in Kansas City on Saturday after spending the minimum seven days on the IL, Boston waited a day before adding him back to the 28-man active roster. The Red Sox placed reliever Garrett Whitlock (personal) on the bereavement list Sunday to open up a spot on the roster for Bernardino.