Bernardino allowed one hit over one scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against Washington.

Bernardino, who was making his Grapefruit League debut, gave up a double to the first batter he faced then calmly got out of the inning unscathed. The left-hander bounced between Boston and Triple-A Worcester upon being claimed off waivers from Seattle in April, but he held down a steady job in the bullpen and thrived from June through the end of the season. That included several outings as an opener. In all, Bernardino logged 55 appearances -- tied for second most behind Josh Winckowski -- and recorded a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 50.2 innings. He doesn't have overpowering stuff, but 2023 was a breakout season for the reliever, who appears to have a lock on a bullpen spot.