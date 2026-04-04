Rockies' Brennan Bernardino: Opening Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bernardino will serve as the Rockies' opening pitcher Saturday against the Phillies.
The Phillies typically use lefty sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper atop their lineup, so the Rockies will counter by sending the left-handed Bernardino to the mound for the first inning. The 34-year-old has fired three scoreless innings to begin the season, giving up two hits, no walks and striking out one batter in the process. Chase Dollander is expected to pitch in bulk relief once Bernardino exits the game.
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