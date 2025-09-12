The Red Sox placed Bernardino on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 10, due to a left lat strain, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Bernardino hadn't pitched since Sept. 6, and he'll be placed on the injured list with a lat injury. He'll be eligible to return Sept. 25 -- four days before the Red Sox's regular-season finale -- but with Boston on track for postseason play, he could have more time to recover. Chris Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.