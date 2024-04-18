Bernardino will open Thursday's game against the Guardians, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Bernardino has allowed just one run across 5.1 innings to begin the year. His outing Thursday will likely only last an inning or two, after which Cooper Criswell is expected to pitch the bulk of innings.
