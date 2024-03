Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Martin (groin) has time to be ready for Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Right groin tightness prevented Martin from throwing a scheduled live bullpen session Saturday, but he was able to play catch Sunday and looks to be in line to do so again Monday. It's not clear when he might be ready for a Grapefruit League appearance, but this seems to be something Martin should be able to recover from soon.