Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Locks down 37th save

Kimbrel struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 37th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Rays.

The closer had been scuffling in late July and early August, allowing runs in five of six appearances at one point, but he seems to be back on track now. Kimbrel's 37 saves are already his highest total in three seasons with Boston, and a big finish to the campaign would allow him to challenge the career-high 50 he posted in 2013.