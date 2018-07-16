Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 30th save

Kimbrel picked up the save Sunday against the Blue Jays as he tossed a perfect inning while fanning two.

Kimbrel has dominated out of the closers role in 2018, as he sits with an outstanding 1.77 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 40.2 innings. Following Sunday's appearance, he's tossed 11.1 scoreless innings, with his last run allowed dating back to June 12 against Baltimore. Kimbrel figures to see plenty of save opportunities in the second half, as the Red Sox continue to put together an impressive season.