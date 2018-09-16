Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 41st save

Kimbrel picked up his 41st save of the season Saturday against the Mets, striking out one across a perfect ninth inning.

Kimbrel needed just 16 pitches -- 10 of which were strikes -- to retire the Mets in order. He's now converted all four of his save chances in September, striking out nine batters while issuing just three walks across six innings in those appearances. Kimbrel's 41 saves are the second most in the majors.