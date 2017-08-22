Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Runs Tuesday
Pedroia (knee) did some running Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
He did directional drills Monday and progressed to running on the field. Pedroia does not have a firm timetable to return, and is running out of time to go on a rehab assignment, as the minor-league season will be over in a couple weeks. Eduardo Nunez should continue to start at second base while he is out.
