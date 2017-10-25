Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery
Pedroia underwent surgery on his left knee Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia had been weighing his options in the past couple weeks, but finally decided to move forward with the surgical route after meeting with a few specialists. This procedure could very well impact the second baseman's availability for the start of the 2018 season, but it appears to early to gauge at this point in time. Pedroia actually underwent a procedure almost a year ago due to meniscus damage in the same knee, which makes this injury all the more concerning. There will be updates throughout the winter on his status, to go along with a better idea of a timetable for his recovery.
