Paxton (elbow) has resumed playing catch from 60 feet, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Paxton has been on the 60-day injured list since mid-March as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2021. The southpaw was still dealing with elbow soreness in early May, but it's encouraging that he's now throwing off flat ground. Paxton still has to ramp up his intensity and pitch count, and it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to game action.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Not yet throwing•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Still dealing with elbow soreness•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throwing off flat ground•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Joins Boston on one-year pact•