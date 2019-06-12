Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Smith will take the roster spot of Darwinzon Hernandez, who was sent to Double-A Portland following his spot start Tuesday, though it remains to be seen whether the right-hander will initially slot into the bullpen or starting rotation. The Red Sox are in need of a fifth starter Sunday, and Smith is a candidate to fill that role after making a spot start for Boston last weekend (allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings against the Rays). Brian Johnson (elbow) is also an option to start for the Red Sox on Sunday.

