Wacha allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings against the Rays on Monday. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Wacha was in line for the win before Boston's bullpen gave up the game-winning run in the seventh inning. He gave up an RBI single to Harold Ramirez in the first inning followed by an RBI double from Randy Arozarena in the fifth. The 31-year-old righty has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to an impressive 2.58 through 101 innings. Wacha is expected to start in Baltimore this weekend.