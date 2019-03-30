Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Dropped to sixth in order
Devers, who batted third on Opening Day, was dropped to sixth for Friday's game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
With Boston facing a second straight left-handed starter, this looks like a demotion for Devers, who went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts and three left on base Thursday. Manager Alex Cora acknowledged that Devers will bat lower against left-handers but will still hit third against right-handers going forward. "I told him, 'this is nothing against you. It's just the way we might go with all the righties we have,'" said Cora. Against lefties, Sam Travis or Steve Pearce will bat third.
