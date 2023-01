Bleier was traded Monday to the Red Sox in exchange for Matt Barnes, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Bleier made 55 appearances for the Marlins in 2022 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB ratio over 50.2 innings pitched. The left-hander will be a middle-innings option for the Red Sox in 2023, but is unlikely to see save opportunities in the Boston bullpen.