Houck (personal) will serve in a piggyback role behind Rich Hill during Friday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Houck also served as a reliever Sunday against the Rays and struck out two in 1.2 perfect innings. While he'll pitch out of the bullpen once again Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the rotation sometime next week.
