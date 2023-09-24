Story is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Story went 3-for-4 with a run during the first game of the series versus Chicago, but he's otherwise gone 4-for-34 since Sept. 10 and has a .505 OPS this month. Pablo Reyes will man the keystone and bat seventh Sunday.
