Story went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and one steal in Friday's victory over the Orioles.

Story opened the scoring Friday night with a 413-foot, two-run blast off John Means in the fifth inning. The Boston shortstop later swiped his 10th base, notching double-digit steals for the sixth consecutive year. Despite the nice start to the weekend, Story has had a tough year, slashing .200/.250/.320.