Story went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's spring game against the Nationals.

Story, making his fourth appearance of the Grapefruit League, has struck out six times in 12 plate appearances. He's missed a lot of time the last two seasons due to injury, and he enters 2024 with questions about what he can give fantasy managers. He'll be Boston's starting shortstop and will have a chance to answer those questions. The Red Sox lack thump from the right side of the plate and look for Story to produce similar results as he did as a member of the Rockies between 2016 and 2021.