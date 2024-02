Casas is dealing with the flu Sunday and will be away from Boston's facilities for a few days, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas will sit out for a few spring training games while recovering from the flu. The left-handed batter showed improvement in his second year of the majors and finished the 2023 season slashing .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs, 65 RBI and 70 walks in 502 plate appearances.