Watch Now:

Casas (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's split-squad game against the Nationals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Having kicked the flu, Casas can now resume his preparations for the start of the 2024 season. Expectations are high for Casas entering his age-24 campaign after he hit .317/.417/.617 with 15 homers in the second half last year.

More News