Casas (illness) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas has been away from the club for much of the week while dealing with a nasty bout of the flu, but he's on the mend and his return to game action is imminent. The young first baseman put up a 1.034 OPS in the second half last season and will be looking to carry that over into a breakout 2024 campaign.