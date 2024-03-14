Casas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Yankees.

Casas got hold of a Carlos Rodon slider and sent it 421 feet at 109.1 mph. That the blast came off a lefty pitcher is significant, as Casas slashed just .215/.361/.456 against southpaws in 2023. This season, with Justin Turner gone, Casas could get more starts against lefties. The Red Sox have right-handed batters C.J. Cron and Bobby Dalbec competing to back up Casas, and either one could steal those starts against lefties. Casas is 3-for-23 with five walks through nine Grapefruit League games, including 1-for-6 against lefties.