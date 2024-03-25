Abreu was not included in the projected Opening Day starting lineup by Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Ceddanne Rafaela has made the team and seems to have played himself into a regular role, while Abreu has struggled to a .588 OPS and 24 strikeouts in 24 games this spring. Tyler O'Neill has not played right field in the majors since 2019, but the Red Sox could move him there at Abreu's expense, or perhaps Jarren Duran could move to right. While the 24-year-old Abreu showed promise in a small sample in the majors last season, the whiffs might push him to a bench role or back to the minors to begin 2024.