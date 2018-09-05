Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: On bench Wednesday

Bogaerts is out of the starting lineup versus Atlanta on Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts will receive a regular day off for the series finale after going 1-for-3 with a double, on RBI and two walks during Tuesday's victory. Brock Holt will start at shortstop and bat seventh in his absence.

