Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Swats 21st homer

Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Suarez's blast came in the seventh inning, briefly giving the Reds a 2-1 lead. The third baseman is up to 21 homers, 55 RBI and 43 runs scored in 88 games this year. Five of his homers have come in his last eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories