Winker (side) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Winker's absence was fully expected after he was forced to exit Sunday's loss to the Rockies with an injury to the lower left side of his body. The Reds are planning to send him in for a more thorough examination Monday, which should provide more specificity regarding the injury along with a potential recovery timeline. For now, the team is viewing Winker's injury as a day-to-day concern.