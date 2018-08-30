Reds' Joey Votto: Returns from DL on Thursday

Votto (lower leg) was activated from the 10-day DL and will bat third in Thursday's lineup versus Milwaukee, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto will be back at first base and hitting in his typical spot in the order after missing the past 12 games due to a right lower-leg contusion. Across 118 contests this year, Votto is hitting .284/.422/.419 with nine home runs and 55 RBI. The Reds have yet to make a corresponding move.