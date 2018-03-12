Reds' Joey Votto: Slow start to spring training

Votto is 1-for-18 with three runs scored and one RBI through nine spring training games.

Votto is off to a sluggish start through the first weeks of spring training, but this shouldn't worry fantasy owners. He's expected to put together a solid season, coming off a year in which he hit 36 home runs, 100 RBI and nearly won the NL MVP award. The 34-year-old first baseman appears to have plenty left in the tank despite early struggles at the plate.