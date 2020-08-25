Stephenson did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers. He struck out one.

Stephenson was activated from the injured list earlier Monday after dealing with a back strain that held him out since July 25. The right-hander struck out Mike Moustakas to start the frame and got the next two hitters to ground out. Stephenson figures to see substantial action late in ball games going forward.