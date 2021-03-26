Gray (back) felt good after throwing about 30 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 31-year-old continues to progress after being shut down for a few days in mid-March with back spasms, and the fact he's working against live hitters is a good sign for his outlook early in the season. Gray isn't expected to be available for the start of the season, but he may only be forced to miss one or two turns through the rotation as he builds up to a starter's workload.