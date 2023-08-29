Gomber's departure in the third inning of his start in Monday's 14-4 loss to Atlanta was due to back soreness, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gomber has been battling back issues for the past month, and it flared up on him Monday, necessitating his removal in the third inning. For what it's worth, the left-hander said after the game that he believes he can avoid the injured list. Heading into Monday, Gomber had been in the midst of a productive run since the All-Star break, turning in a 3.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 46.1 innings over his eight starts. He coughed up two runs on four hits and two walks in 2.2 innings against Atlanta.