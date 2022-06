Gomber will rejoin the Rockies' rotation during their weekend series against the Diamondbacks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw lost his spot in Colorado's rotation nearly two weeks ago but will reclaim a starting role after Ryan Feltner was sent down Monday. Gomber has posted a 6.55 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 67.1 innings over 14 appearances (12 starts) in the majors this year.