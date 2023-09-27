Anderson (1-6) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory, He struck out four.

Anderson made his first appearance of the season May 3 out of the Tampa Bay bullpen, and he joined the Colorado rotation a couple weeks later after being claimed off waivers. It took the 35-year-old righty 17 starts and 86.1 innings to finally secure his first win of the season, and he waited until the final week to do so. Anderson has pitched well since coming off the IL in early September, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through 25.2 frames, and his worst outing during the month actually came on the road in San Francisco. He should get a chance to double his win total in the Rockies' finale, a home tilt against the Twins on Oct. 1.