Anderson (0-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Rockies fell 3-2 to the Padres, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander has now made 16 starts in 2023, plus two relief appearances, and he's still looking for his first win. Anderson has at least given the Rockies two straight quality starts, and over 20.2 innings since coming off the IL in early September, he's managed a 4.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB. With Colorado playing seven games in six days during the final week of the season, Anderson could take the mound twice more against the Dodgers and Twins, but both starts would come at Coors Field.