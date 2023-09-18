Flexen (1-8) took the loss Sunday against the Giants after giving up four runs on five hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Flexen got off to a very strong start, allowing just two hits and a run through five frames before things fell apart in the sixth. He began the inning with an out but proceeded to allow three straight hits and was pulled in favor of Matt Koch who could not help him strand the inherited runners. Some positives are that Flexen has struck out five batters in back-to-back starts and hasn't surrendered a home run in either start as well, both of which took place at Coors Field. He's struggled to a unsightly 7.19 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 70:34 K:BB in 91.1 innings. Flexen lines up for a road start against the Cubs this week.