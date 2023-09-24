Flexen did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out one.

After surrendering a run-scoring double to Ian Happ in the first frame, Flexen settled in and held the Cubs scoreless until a fifth-inning sacrifice fly accounted for his only other blemish. Unfortunately, Chicago's late rally disqualified the 29-year-old righty from earning his second win of the campaign. Saturday was the first time in Flexen's five September starts that he was able to limit the opposition to less than three runs, accumulating an unfortunate 8.20 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 18.2 innings across his previous four tries. He currently lines up to face the Dodgers at Coors Field in his final regular-season start next week.