Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Benched for series finale
Murphy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies haven't hesitated to hold Murphy out against left-handed pitchers since he returned from a fractured finger April 24, but he'll sit against a right-hander (Jordan Lyles) in the series finale in Pittsburgh. Murphy's absence might mostly be a byproduct of the Rockies and Pirates playing a day game after a night game, but the veteran hasn't exactly proven worthy of an everyday role lately. In his first 22 games back from the injured list, Murphy is slashing an ugly .203/.273/.420.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.