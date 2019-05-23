Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Benched for series finale

Murphy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies haven't hesitated to hold Murphy out against left-handed pitchers since he returned from a fractured finger April 24, but he'll sit against a right-hander (Jordan Lyles) in the series finale in Pittsburgh. Murphy's absence might mostly be a byproduct of the Rockies and Pirates playing a day game after a night game, but the veteran hasn't exactly proven worthy of an everyday role lately. In his first 22 games back from the injured list, Murphy is slashing an ugly .203/.273/.420.