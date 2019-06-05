Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Smacks fourth homer

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Murphy provided the majority of the Rockies' offense Tuesday, starting the contest with an RBI single in the first inning. He followed that up in the fourth frame by taking Kyle Hendricks deep for a solo home run -- his fourth long ball of the season. Murphy's swung the bat well of late and is now hitting .250 across 133 plate appearances, up from a .207 mark just 10 games ago.