Marquez (8-8) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks and struck out eight through six innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Rockies piled 19 runs on the Diamondbacks, including nine in the first two frames, so Marquez was able to cruise to a victory. He even helped his cause, as he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, including his first home run. He induced 13 swinging strikes and nine groundballs as well to pull together a brilliant all-around performance. Marquez will take a 4.81 ERA into the All-Star break, but he ended the first half on a strong note with three consecutive victories, all quality starts.