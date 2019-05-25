Story went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Friday's 8-6 win over the Orioles.

Story's seventh-inning blast was the 100th homer of his career. The shortstop accomplished the feat in 449 games. He didn't stay on the milestone for long, going yard again in the ninth inning for the walkoff. Story has 13 homers, 35 RBI and 41 runs scored in 50 games this season.