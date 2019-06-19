Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Sits with groin injury

Mondesi (groin) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Mondesi left Tuesday's game with groin tightness. His exit was considered precautionary, but he'll sit for at least one game. It's not clear if he'll be available off the bench. Nicky Lopez slides to shortstop in his absence.

