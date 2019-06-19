Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Still dealing with tightness

Manager Ned Yost said Mondesi (groin) feels the same Wednesday as he did Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mondesi exited Tuesday's game against the Mariners due to right groin tightness. While his removal was deemed precautionary, it sounds like the issue is still bothering the shortstop. He didn't do any work on the field prior to Wednesday's game, suggesting he may not be available off the bench for the series finale. How Mondesi feels in the coming days will likely determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary.