Keller (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five over five innings as he took the win over the Twins on Friday.

Keller was handed a commanding nine-run lead Friday after the Royals tallied nine runs on six hits, two errors and a walk in the first inning. The 25-year-old did surrender a solo home run to Jorge Polanco in the fifth but struck out at least five for the third consecutive start and didn't walk a batter for the first time all year. Keller has been much better over the last month but still owns a 5.50 ERA and is expected to take the mound next week against the Angels in Los Angeles.