Perez went 1-for-12 over his first four Cactus League games.

Perez's slow start in spring is of no concern -- per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Perez is still the Royals' starting catcher. It's very possible the continued growth of Freddy Fermin could lead to fewer games behind the dish for Perez in 2024. He appeared in a career-high 52 games somewhere other than catcher last season, including 23 contests at first base, though that position belongs to Vinnie Pasquantino. Perez is unlikely to be an everyday player, but it's not unusual to see him get into 140 games if he stays healthy.