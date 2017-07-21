Merrifield went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Detroit.

The second baseman offers a nice cross-category profile with eight homers, 35 RBI, 15 stolen bases, 37 runs and a .290/.330/.468 slash line. Individually, there aren't any high-end marks, but tilting the scales across multiple stat columns has Merrifield moving the fantasy needle in the the majority of settings.