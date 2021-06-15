Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 10-3 loss to Detroit.
The second baseman had gone 8-for-39 (.205) in nine games prior to Monday's strong effort at the dish. Merrifield also hasn't stolen a base since June 4. The speedy 32-year-old has a .263/.317/.388 slash line with five home runs, 36 RBI, 39 runs scored and 17 stolen bases across 284 plate appearances.
